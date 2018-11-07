BJU Programming Teams Place First, Fifth in Programming Contest

GREENVILLE, S.C. (November 7, 2018) – The Bob Jones University Bruins intercollegiate computer programming teams placed 1st, 5th and 15th in the annual programming contest at the Consortium for Computing Sciences in Colleges (CCSC) Southeastern Region conference held Saturday, Nov. 3, at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia.

BJU fielded three teams in the 21 team competition. The contest problem set consisted of nine problems and students had three hours to solve them. Nathan Collins and Sam Henry (BJU Team A) solved all nine problems and finished first. The team of Zac Hayes, Ryan Longacre, and Jeremiah England (BJU Team B) finished fifth and solved five problems.

The CCSC Conference is designed to promote the exchange of information among college personnel and K-12 educators concerned with computer use and education in the academic environment. The conference provides an affordable regional forum for the exchange of ideas and information concerning computing and computing curricula.

“The computer science department at BJU prepares students to be competitive and excel in their fields. The set of problems this year was challenging and our teams have worked hard in preparation for this contest,” said Dr. Jim Knisely, head of BJU’s Department of Computer Science. “We are immensely proud of our team’s performance this past weekend and are thrilled to be a part of their success.”

In addition to BJU, Berry College, Furman University, Davidson College, Roanoke College, the University of North Carolina at Asheville, Mercer University, Lander University, Wofford College, Georgia Gwinnett College, Georgia College and State University, Elon University and Gardner-Webb University participated in the competition.

The BJU team members include senior Nathan Collins of Taylors, South Carolina; senior Sam Henry of McDonough, Georgia; junior Zachary Hayes of Grovetown, Georgia; junior Ryan Longacre of Hallstead, Pennsylvania; junior Jeremiah England of Anchorage, Alaska; junior Noah Mansfield of Piedmont, South Carolina; junior Taylor Shuler of Roanoke, Virginia and sophomore Steven Platt of Carmel, Indiana.

BJU has competed in the CCSC competition since 2002 and has placed first four times and placed second seven times.