U.S. Sen. Tim Scott Speaks on Faith and Politics

Since becoming a U.S. Senator representing South Carolina in 2013, Tim Scott has had an impact on BJU students. He spoke at BJU for the Presidential Leadership Series in 2014, and students have also had the opportunity to intern in his office. For his positive influence and strong Christian testimony, BJU awarded him with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 2018.

In addition to sharing his testimony and biblical worldview in chapel today, Sen. Scott shared how he applies faith to politics and interactions with fellow politicians.

