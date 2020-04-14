BJU Launches Student Emergency Relief Grant Campaign

Donate Now

GREENVILLE, S.C. (April 14, 2020) – Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced today a $5 million campaign to assist students and provide COVID-19 emergency relief grants to incoming and returning students this fall.

“With the effects of the coronavirus pandemic being felt across the world, it’s important that our students are able to begin or continue their academic endeavors this fall,” said Pettit. “These one-time grants, provided through the generosity of our donors, will help students who may not be able to secure a job this summer or whose parents may have lost their jobs or had their hours cut drastically.”

Through the CARES Act, the federal government is providing $2.5 million for student needs and university operating expenses. The University is seeking to raise an additional $2.5 million for emergency relief grants to assist students.

These grants are particularly important as no one is confident of the degree to which coronavirus will impact higher education. As parents and students alike are faced with the realities of unemployment and underemployment, COVID-19 may dramatically affect students’ financial ability to attend college. In a recent survey of college presidents, 70% reported anticipating a 10-15% decline in enrollment this fall because of the impact of COVID-19.

