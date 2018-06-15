Bob Jones University Earns Top Three Ranking among Four Year Colleges in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (June 15, 2018) – Schools.com recently announced Bob Jones University earned the No. 3 spot in their Best Colleges in South Carolina ranking. Schools.com is an educational resource for prospective students.

Both the median debt of graduates and better-than-average tuition costs helped Bob Jones University receive a top three ranking. In addition, Bob Jones University garnered a competitive graduation score compared to other schools in the top ten. Schools.com recognizes the university’s dedication to student success by providing services such as job placement and career counseling.

“BJU is honored to be recognized for its affordability—both in its price and in the low debt students acquire while pursuing their college degree,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “We are dedicated to equipping our graduates with the tools to succeed in today’s rapidly changing workplace.”

The Schools.com study evaluated just over 30 colleges and universities in South Carolina. Each institution was measured against 13 different criteria related to factors such as affordability, student success, and distance learning participation.

Data was sourced from the National Center for Education Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

View the complete ranking and methodology here: https://www.schools.com/online-colleges/south-carolina

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University is a regionally accredited, biblically faithful, Christian liberal arts university focused on educating the whole person to reflect and serve Christ. BJU offers a unique blend of challenging and rewarding academic programs, discipleship, and character and leadership development.

BJU provides over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, and business.

BJU has 2,700 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.